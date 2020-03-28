Video shows tornado ripping through Arkansas causing ‘significant damage’

JONESBORO, Ark. — A tornado has ripped through Arkansas, causing significant damage in a college town two hours northeast of Little Rock.

Video shared on the Little Rock National Weather Service Twitter account shows the twister forming almost instantly. It starts thin, but it quickly grows as it passes through the town.

5:20 PM-Here is a look at the tornado that intensified and moved through Jonesboro, AR this evening around 5 PM. @NWSMemphis continues to monitor this storm as it moves northeast, very dangerous! #arwx pic.twitter.com/3OXFEszbuq — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020

KARK reported “significant damage,” stating that a mall had been destroyed. Crews began doing search and rescue in the area after the storm had passed.

It’s unclear at the moment how strong the tornado was when it went through the town, home of Arkansas State University.