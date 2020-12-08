Video shows truck ripping up grass, KC Parks spotting rampant vandalism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vandalism is a widespread problem at parks across the metro, and the most recent incident was caught on video.

According to Kansas City Parks and Recreation, things like littering and graffiti have ramped up during the pandemic. The most recent incident was at Indian Mound Park at Gladstone and Belmont Avenue, which caused thousands of dollars in damages.

In a video provided by KC Parks and Rec, you see a pickup truck doing donuts in the grass at the park. It’s the most recent incident reported to police, but earlier, a picnic table was mowed down and a BBQ grill was destroyed.

“Our open spaces are invaluable, especially during the pandemic,” Terry Rynard, director of KC Parks and Rec, said. “This senseless crime impacts the entire community.”

Littering and illegal dumping are also issues at some of the 221 parks in the system. Park officials would like the public to keep the parks litter free and report any suspicious activity.

A police report was filed for the incident at Indian Mound.

The department asks that you call the tips hotline if you recognize the truck in the video or to report any vandalism. That’s (816)474-TIPS.

