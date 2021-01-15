Video shows truck spinning out of control strike car on KCK highway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A winter storm is covering the metro in a layer of snow and ice, causing hazardous driving conditions. A crash, caused by dangerous roads, was caught on camera.

SCOUT camera video showed a dark-colored sedan parked on the shoulder of northbound K-7 at State Avenue. It appears to be facing backwards against the flow of traffic.

Suddenly, an orange pickup truck slides into view, spinning out of control. The backend of the truck rotates around and collides with the front of the sedan, sending shattered pieces to the ground.

The truck ultimately ends up in nearly the same position as the car.

Crews are working to clear the scene. They estimate clearance by 7:25 a.m.

Several other crashes have been reported along I-435 in KCK and along 69 Highway to the south.

FOX4’s Karli Ritter said we are having near-blizzard-like conditions. Travel is strongly discouraged. Those who must drive should travel very cautiously.