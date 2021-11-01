Video shows Virgin Mary statue stolen from Independence man’s porch

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man wants to know who took his statue of the Virgin Mary right off his porch.

As a theology student, and possibly a future clergyman, David Fisher’s Catholic faith means everything to him. His home is adorned with many religious symbols.

“To me, it means a lot,” Fisher said. “It’s just a profession of my faith.”

Outside, he had a statue of the Virgin Mary on the front porch. A hospital chaplain during the pandemic, Fisher said he wanted others to see it.

“We were watching all these people dying,” Fisher said. “And it was a sad, sad time, so I had bought it as kind of a way of reminding me that she’s praying for me, she’s praying for my family and God is with me.”

But Ring doorbell video from Friday morning shows someone stealing the statue. They’re in a hoodie and appear to leave in a white truck. They’re only at the home for a matter of seconds.

“I think it would be sacrilegious to steal that,” Fisher said.

Still, Fisher said he’s not calling the police. He just wants the statue back — no questions asked.

“Just bring it back, everything’s fine. I’m not going to press charges or anything, and you’re forgiven,” Fisher said. “But I would was also invite them to maybe sit down with me, talk to me, ask me questions. Maybe it could turn a negative into a positive and bring them closer to Christ.”