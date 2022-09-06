GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Gladstone attorney says office surveillance video shows a Walmart delivery man handing his package directly to someone he says is a porch pirate.

James Kessinger ordered items for a family member’s dorm room, which came in two deliveries. He said the value of the items was low, but he doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.

In video from July 30, a delivery driver in a Mazda SUV pulls in and leaves a package by the door of Kessinger’s office. He even snaps a picture, which was sent to Kessinger in a confirmation email.

Eleven minutes later, the driver of a white Pontiac arrives and appears to take the package.

A second delivery driver in a Chevrolet truck then shows up and hands another package to the alleged thief.

In the video player above, FOX4 blurred the faces of those involved as they have not been charged with a crime.

“It’s icing on the cake,” Kessinger said. “Not only did the guy steal my package, but Walmart just handed it to him. He didn’t even have to work for it.”

Another confirmation email from the second driver sent 14 minutes later doesn’t show a package.

Kessinger noticed something else about the video.

“He’s got that piece of paper in his hand right there, and he walks over, and you can see him put it toward the mail slot,” Kessinger said.

Kessinger came in the following Monday and found the piece of mail. He entered the name into his database and discovered the person died four years ago.

As an attorney, Kessinger has access to certain tools many of the public does not. He said the Pontiac driver also had stolen tags.

“The guy’s driving around with stolen plates, with a dead guy’s mail in his car,” Kessinger said. “Eleven-minute difference. I’ve had some people tell me I should be suspicious. It’s either a remarkable coincidence, or somebody tipped off the thief and he knew to come and get the packages.”

Kessinger wanted to share this story of a bizarre day at the office so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I want to do my part to protect the next person down the line,” Kessinger said. “I can pay for this stuff. I didn’t have to this time, Walmart credited me, but still, the next person might not be so lucky.”

FOX4 first reached out to Walmart media relations Friday morning. So far, we have not heard back.

The Gladstone Police Department confirmed they are investigating the case.

