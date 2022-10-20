SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — Smoke from a grass fire near Topeka is impacting Lawrence and the University of Kansas.

Firefighters say there’s a controlled grass fire near Forbes Field. The fire is several hundred acres, but it is under control.

Drone video shows smoke from that fire spread more than 30 miles and is now hanging over KU’s campus.

Video from just south of KU’s business schools shows just how much smoke the fire is experiencing. While you can see Allen Fieldhouse, it’s difficult to see the dorms on Daisy Hill.

Firefighters say there is no threat to either city from the fire, but anyone with health conditions that create breathing issues will want to stay inside this afternoon.

