RAYTOWN, Mo. — Surveillance video shows exactly how a group of people forced their way into a Raytown gun store to steal dozens of weapons.

Blue Steel Guns & Ammo released the video in hopes of finding the people responsible for the crime.

The first angle shows the thieves backing a stolen U-Haul pickup into the front of the Raytown gun store. The impact created a hole in the front of the building. It was large enough for the three thieves to get inside.

The second angle shows what happened once the thieves gained access to the showroom.

Video shows dust and debris flying around after the stolen pickup hit the building. Three people wearing hoodies run inside the gun store and grab as many guns as possible.

The three people leave Blue Steel Guns & Ammo with one driving the stolen pickup. The other two suspects ran away from the damaged store.

The store owner said the entire burglary took less than eight minutes.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with Raytown Police to find the people responsible.

Blue Steel Guns & Ammo is a federally licensed store. The ATF said the people responsible for the theft will face federal gun charges.

Investigators said they found the stolen U-Haul in Kansas City, Kansas, so KCKPD is also involved in the investigation.

The ATF announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to those responsible. The number to call is 1-800-ATF-GUNS.