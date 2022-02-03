KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one was hurt after a train derailed at the Santa Fe Junction in Kansas City on Wednesday, the Union Pacific Railroad said.

The railroad said about six cars derailed causing closures to several tracks at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials with Union Pacific said all but one of them has since been reopened.

Video from the derailment shows the moment when the train cars begin to come off the tracks, causing a series of crashes. One car was lifted into the air and crashed against the bridge above.

Union Pacific did not say what the extent of the damage is as the incident remains under investigation.