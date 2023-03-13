GLANDSTONE, Mo. — The family of 13-year-old Jayden Robker makes plans to honor his life.

Gladstone police confirmed Sunday that officers recovered the teenager’s body from a pond about a mile from his home on March 10.

Police say the autopsy indicates no obvious evidence of foul play.

Robker disappeared February 2, while riding a skateboard to a convivence store.

His family searched weeks in hopes of finding the teenager.

Now they are shifting to remembering Jayden.

Friends and family plan to gather for a candlelight vigil at the Gladstone pond where police found Robker’s body. The vigil will take place Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. The pond is near Northwest 57th Street and Northwest Lakeview Drive.

In a Facebook post, Robker’s aunt says the public is welcome to attend.

The 13-year-old will be remembered during a celebration of life at Good Shepherd Church in Gladstone. The service will be held Saturday, March 18, at 12:30 p.m.

The teenager not only leaves behind his two parents, but also five younger siblings.

His family asks anyone who plan to attend either the candlelight vigil or the celebration of life service to wear purple, Robker’s favorite color.