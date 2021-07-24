Vigil held in Kansas City in honor of 530 unsolved homicide victims

There are 530 homicides in the Kansas City Metro area that remain unsolved.

That number has continued to grow since 1970.

Saturday, Corey’s Network Incorporated, held a vigil for the 530 victims.

It’s been almost three years and still no justice for Keith Wasmer.



“Right now it doesn’t hurt him because he doesn’t understand, but when he grows up it’s going to hurt him,” Charlsea Warren, Keith’s Ex-Fiancée said.



Little Capri Wasmer is searching through pictures to find his dad, but pictures are the only memories he has after his father, Keith Wasmer, was killed.



“It’s so hard,” Warren said.



Warren said Keith and his friend Michael, were going to meet up with a guy named Sam.



The men weren’t heard from again and just over a week later, their bodies were found near Longview Lake.

Their story is no stranger to the Metro.

It’s one of 530 unsolved homicides.

“It’s tragic,” Missy Reimann, who attended the event said.



Reimann is speaking out on justice for David Eyman, who was killed at the age of 15.



“His body was found bound and burning on the side of the highway in South Kansas City,” Reimann said.



She was also one of several people who were at the yearly vigil for unsolved homicides in the metro.



Last year’s vigil was cancelled because of the pandemic



People at the event said they hope it raises awareness and pushes people to speak up.



“If it was their family then wouldn’t you want someone to talk,” said Warren.