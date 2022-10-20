BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night to remember a 15-year-old shot and killed Saturday in the parking lot of Church of the Resurrection in Blue Springs.

Wyatt Conroy was remembered as a star student, a Boy Scout and an athlete. The vigil was held in the very parking lot where he was killed.

“You can’t ignore violence when it lands on your doorstep,” Pastor Penny Ellwood said. “A church parking lot is supposed to be a sacred space in a sense, and then we learned that the 15-year-old person that was killed was a student at Blue Springs High School and that breaks our hearts and we know that it does the community’s as well.”

Members of Conroy’s Boy Scout Troop 362 also gathered.

“He was one of the rare ones. I say that he was such a dedicated scout,” troop leader James Casey said.

“He was a bright student. He was in upper level classes. He was a wrestler. He was active in the high school,” Ellwood said.

Grieving Blue Springs classmates posted notes of prayer and remembrance on a cross outside the church. They passed out candles while the band played Coldplay’s “Fix You,” played.

Police said 18 investigators from across the KC metro have worked tirelessly, following up on over 60 leads and are still following up on evidence recovered and other leads. Police are asking for the community’s help, saying they want justice for Wyatt and closure for his family.

Friends ended the night by releasing black balloons shouting in unison, “Let justice prevail.”

