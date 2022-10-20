BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Officers are following dozens of leads connected to the homicide of a 15-year-old in Blue Springs.

The police department said someone shot and killed Wyatt Conroy on Saturday, Oct. 15. The shooting happened to take place in the parking lot of Resurrection Blue Springs Church.

Thursday evening, Conroy’s family and friends will gather in the parking lot to remember him.

A Community Candlelight Prayer Vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who knew Conroy is welcome to gather in front of the east doors of the church at 601 Northeast Jefferson Street in Blue Springs. The vigil is expected to last about 30 minutes.

According to Blue Springs police, 18 investigators from the Kansas City Metro Squad worked on the homicide over the past week. The officers followed up on dozens of leads.

Detectives are still looking for the tip that will solve the case and are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward available if your tip provides key information that leads to an arrest in Conroy’s homicide.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.