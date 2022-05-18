EUDORA, Kan. — A 9-year-old girl who died following a deadly hit-and-run crash near Lawrence will be remembered this week.

Friends and family plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Brooklyn Brouhard.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Eudora Recreation Center at 1630 Elm Street on Thursday evening.

Brooklyn was riding on a motorcycle with her grandfather when a truck pulled out and hit them, according to investigators.

Paramedics rushed both victims to hospitals. Brooklyn died from her injuries. Her grandfather suffered serious injuries, but is recovering.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located the van the suspect was driving after a detective with the Lawrence Police Department caught the car license plate reader video leaving the Lawrence area.

The Sheriff said they found the van in Johnson County. It is now in the custody of the sheriff’s department.

Investigators are still looking for the person who drove the van at the time of the crash.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the Brouhard family to help with funeral costs.

