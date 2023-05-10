Family members told FOX4 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown is the child who was shot Wednesday night.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An emotional gathering is expected to take place Wednesday afternoon as friends and family plan to remember 6-year-old Sir-Antonio Brown.

A week has passed since someone drove past and shot the little boy near 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

People who knew the little boy plan to gather at the spot Wednesday evening. The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Sir’s family described the suspects as three men wearing masks. Family members believe the shooters were likely targeting a family member.

They also said the shooters knew children were playing outside the house when they fired nearly three dozen rounds, hitting and killing Sir’Antonio.

Kansas City, Missouri, police found the car used in the shooting near 55th and Norton.

KCK PD is relying on tips from the public to help with the investigation. While police have not arrested anyone, detectives said significant progress in the investigation is being made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.