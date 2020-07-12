Vigil remembers 3-year old Olivia Jansen as smart and lovable

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Balloons floated up into the sky Saturday afternoon in memory of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.

She was at the center of Friday’s Amber Alert in Kansas city, Kansas, Friday.

Authorities found her body in a wooded area near 34th and Steele Road after a tip.

Hundreds of mourners and supporters gathered to pay the respects bringing flowers, stuffed animals, pictures and candles.

“We didn’t know her personally,” said April Wilson who attended the vigil. “But when something like this happens to the children here in Wyandotte County and Kansas City Kansas, we come through strong. No matter if we know each other or not.”

Instead of remembering the painful goodbye, those who loved her choosing to remember how she lived through vivid colors and lights.

Her grandmother describing the girl as a joyful and smart little girl who loved the color yellow.

“A loving child, and very, very, very smart. She was a very smart 3-year-old,” said Olivia’s grandmother, Vickie Saindon.

The family is thanking everyone who is showing their support during this time.

“I enjoy this crowd, they make it so much easier, I am glad they all came out to help for my granddaughter,” Saindon said.

Olivia’s mother, who is currently incarcerated, was allowed to watch the special gathering through video.

Olivia’s father and his girlfriend were both arrested by KCK police upon suspicion of involvement in this murder. No formal charges have been filed at this time.