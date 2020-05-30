Vintage Park resident being treated for burn injuries

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

LENEXA, Kans. – Just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning Lenexa police and fire crews were called to the Vintage Park Assisted Living facility for a reported burn injury. While crews were on the way, the call was declared a building fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene there were no signs of smoke or fire. The crews were directed to an apartment in the building where they located a victim suffering from burns. The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for burn injuries and is in critical condition.

The building did not have any smoke or fire damage, but some residents will have to relocate due to water damage to their apartments from the sprinkler system.

The fire was determined to be accidental; the cause is still under investigation.