Violence at Capitol was one of the worst days for democracy in US history, Rep. Cleaver says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the shocking events Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, Missouri’s U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver says the nation can’t go on this way.

The longtime Congressman was one of hundreds of lawmakers who had to shelter in place when the violence erupted.

“This is one of the worst days for democracy in the history of the United States of America,” he said. “We are in virgin territory in terms of actions that that are being shown around the world here in the flagship democracy of the United States.

Dozens of President Donald Trump’s supporters, some with guns, breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Protesters were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside.

Hours later, police finally declared the Capitol was secure.

But before that, Cleaver spoke to FOX4 via Zoom while he was hunkered down in his office with his staff. His phone rang consistently with calls from loved ones worried about his safety.

Visibly emotional, Cleaver said Wednesday’s events are sending the wrong message to the rest of the world.

“We don’t have to worry about being attacked about Russia, China or Iran. We’re doing it for them,” he told FOX4. “It’s a sad day when Americans are trying to knock down doors inside a Capitol.”

Photos show a series of broken windows throughout the building. The door to the congressional chambers was also damaged in the chaos, as was a framed photo in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

A woman was shot and killed, but few details about the shooting have been released so far. At least one explosive device was found, but law enforcement said it did not pose a threat.

Cleaver, a United Methodist minister, asked anyone who believes in prayer to ask for unity and peace.

“We have a divide, and with great intentionality,” he said. “We’ve had individuals trying to create a divide. You know, we have very few people who are willing to stand up and talk about trying to reunite this country. We can’t go on like this.”

Later Wednesday evening, Cleaver released the following statement:

“The violence and lawlessness we’re seeing in the nation’s Capitol Building—as the eyes of the world are upon us—are reprehensible and must be condemned by every elected official who truly cares for self-government in America. There needs to be an immediate investigation into this attack on the Capitol, and every perpetrator who broke federal law needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

“Democracy is delicate. We have it today, but there is no guarantee it will be here tomorrow. We have to make a conscious decision, as Americans, to step back from the ledge and refuse the tribalistic tendencies, divisive dialogue, and fantastical fictions that have led us down this dangerous path.

“However, I want to be clear: we will not succumb to this kind of bullying behavior. Tonight, I prayed again for the safety of my colleagues, the Capitol Police, and our constitutional republic. Soon, I—and the U.S. Congress—will vote to certify Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the next President of the United States.”