KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During a violent 24 hours in Kansas City, Missouri, six people were shot, two people beaten, and four of them dead. With no one under arrest, four separate incidents have the city on edge going into Mother’s Day weekend.

North, south, and Midtown. Across Kansas City four people are dead and one victim is fighting for their life.

“The last three years have been exceptionally violent,” Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said.

Kansas City detectives worked overtime from scene to scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“This is the fourth homicide that we’re dealing with on this calendar day,” Becchina said.

Just before midnight, there was a shooting in South Kansas City near East Gregory Boulevard & Blue Ridge Blvd. A man was found shot in front of a home and died at the hospital.

Minutes later in Westport, three were shot outside of Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar. One of the victims is in critical condition.

“Hearing the gunshots and hearing everything happen is terrifying,” Westport resident, Wayne Thornburg said.

As the sun came up, a man and woman were found beaten to death in a rural part of the Northeast at 2nd & Lydia.

“This is such a secluded area that we’re hoping there’s some people that know of this area or know of these victims,” Officer Donna Drake with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said.

At 1 p.m., a man found shot died in a front yard at 37th & Wayne streets.

“This year, last year, and the year before that we’re significantly deadly. Way more than we would, or Kansas City would like to see, or that Kansas City deserves to see,” Becchina said.

Rosilyn Temple with KC Mothers in Charge says this Mother’s Day families will be in mourning. She says people know something and need to speak up right now.

“What you saw today, don’t be afraid. You should be in fear because they’re still out here and they’re going to do it again to someone’s family. I want you to step up and call TIPS,” Temple said.

In just over four months, 56 people in Kansas City are dead and Temple says unfortunately they won’t be the last.

“We’ve got to do something. I’m just so angry right now because until we as a community do something nothing is going to change,” Temple said.

Across these four incidents no arrests have been made. The identify of any of the victims have not been released.

If you know anything about these incidents KCPD says to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. There is up to a $25,000 reward leading to an arrest. You can make a difference and remain anonymous.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.