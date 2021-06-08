Violent afternoon in Kansas City ends with 3 dead, 1 injured in 3 separate shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened in less than two hours Tuesday afternoon.

The first happened around 1:30 p.m. near Bales and Independence avenues. Investigators said one person died after the gunman walked up and fired a gun. The shooter ran away before officers arrived at the scene.

Gunfire erupted about 30 minutes later near 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue. Officers responded and taped off the intersection.

They said two victims were injured in the shooting and rushed to hospitals. One had life-threatening injuries and later died from their injuries at a local hospital. The other victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

As officers investigated the shooting near 52nd and Euclid, they were called to a third shooting, this time at a south Kansas City park.

Police said a juvenile was killed at Sycamore Park near E. 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood of south Kansas City.

A juvenile was shot and killed June 8, 2021, at Sycamore Park in Kansas City.

Police haven’t released any information that would suggest the three shootings are connected. They are still investigating each crime scene and plan to release additional information as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police solve any of the three shootings, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous. Any information leading to an arrest in the two homicides could lead to a $25,000 reward.

