Violent crimes in Kansas City increase during stay-at-home order, other crimes decrease

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Violent crimes in the city have increased during the stay-at-home order according to information from a blog post by police chief Rick Smith and numbers from the police department.

According to the blog post, there were six homicides in the two weeks leading up to the stay-at-home order, which began on March 24. There were seven homicides in the two weeks after the order began.

Moreover, seven people were shot and killed in Kansas City in the final four days of the order as the soft reopening began with Mayor Quinton Lucas’ 10/10/10 plan on May 6.

The daily homicide analysis from the Kansas City Police Department show there have been 55 homicides in 2020 as of May 8. That’s up seven homicides from this time in 2019.

The chief’s blog post also shows a bigger increase in domestic assault cases with no weapon from February to March. Cases increased by 41 in March, from 281 to 323. Other types of violent crime remained average, with slightly fewer robberies and rapes.

If you are in an unsafe situation at home, please call 816-HOTLINE, which will connect you to domestic violence advocates in the Kansas City area.

In contrast, property crimes decreased drastically across the board between February and March. Stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles saw the greatest decreases. Other crimes, like burglaries, other thefts and shoplifting saw smaller decreases.

Chief Smith said this trend was likely due to the fact that many stores were closed and more people were at home to keep an eye on their property.

