Viral $80 million “Crystal Palace” for sale in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — The Robert W. Plaster Foundation is selling a major residential property known as the Evergreen Crystal Palace.

Ozarks First talked to Ken Coleman, a long-time real estate agent in the Springfield-Branson area who is selling the property for Evergreen Investments.

Constructed in the 90s, Coleman noted “It’s really strange to go in the house today because it looks like it’s just a frozen time capsule.”

Coleman said a 30-minute video tour of the house went viral on YouTube, resulting in calls from all over the world interested in the property.

For more information on the house, along with other properties from the Robert W. Plaster Foundation, click here.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android