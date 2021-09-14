Viral TikTok shows how to find hidden cameras at Airbnb rentals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A viral video on TikTok is getting a lot of attention after a cyber security expert showed how easy it is for Airbnb hosts to hide surveillance cameras in their property.

Experts in tracking down hidden devices say there are simple ways you can find the devices.

They say you can easily check for any recording devices by shining a light into a hidden camera lens

The camera lenses will reflect a blue or red color when hit with a light.

The typical areas you should search for any hidden cameras include devices like an alarm clock, smoke detector or shower head.

Another suggestion from experts is to download the free smart phone app, ‘fing’.

“The Fing app will allow you when you go into a space, if you have the Wi-Fi password it will log on to that network and it will actually give you a listing of all the devices currently listed on that network,” Thomas Ham, Spy Catchers LLC, said. “It tries its best to give you an idea of what each device is. Whether it’s a cell phone, IP camera, things of that nature.”

Airbnb does have rules in place to protect its guests from any hidden recording devices.