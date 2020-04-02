Viral video of orangutan washing hands didn’t originate from the COVID-19 pandemic, but here’s what it can still teach us

WAUCHULA, Fla. — A video of a popular orangutan washing her hands went viral this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

The video has been posted several times on social media by people claiming the ape, named Sandra, learned how to wash her hands by watching zoo keepers ramp up preventative measures. The posts make it seem like this video was taken during what one Twitter user called the “COVID-19 crisis.” That tweet alone had more than 88,000 retweets as of April 2.

However, posts like these are not truthful. The video was originally published by the Center for Great Apes, the facility that takes care of Sandra, back on Nov. 12, 2019.

The first cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in China at the end of December.

While the spread of misinformation is problematic, Sandra’s hand-washing techniques are not.

The video lasts for 28 seconds, which is even longer than the 20 seconds health professionals suggest. You can also see Sandra has worked up a thick, soapy lather, and she scrubs her hands very thoroughly.

All of these aspects meet and exceed the CDC’s recommended steps for how to wash your hands.

Plain and simple, we could all be a little bit more like Sandra.

Learn more about her on the Center for Great Apes’ website, here.