Virtual job fair seeks to hire for 2 big companies and more in Kansas City



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for a job, you can check out a job fair today without even leaving your home.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City is holding a virtual hiring event starting at 9:00 this morning, April 23. The group says it will include employers like Spectrum and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The league also encourages residents to sign up for Project Pathways. That’s the league’s construction training and support program.

As more and more downtown building projects, the league seeks to get more women and minorities employed in the industry.

The job fair is also targeted toward minorities, but everyone is welcome to join.

Those who are interested can click on this Zoom link to join at 9 a.m. The event goes till 12 p.m.

