Virtual vacation: Amazing photos from a strange year for travel

People visit the Grand Palace in Bangkok on June 7, 2020, as it reopened for visitors following restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19. Photo credit: Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been a year like no other. As we began 2020, travelers had more freedom of movement than at any time in history since air traffic had been rising for decades.

But then in March, the coronavirus pandemic changed life as we know it.

While destinations are now slowly opening back up, there have been travel photographers capturing the world throughout this strangest of years, sharing their images with those of us unable to venture far beyond our homes.

At its best, travel photography inspires, intrigues and informs. It sets us on armchair adventures. It can spur us to actually plan a dream trip we’ve long sought to take or pictures can reveal a possible new journey that captures our imagination.

TOPSHOT – Buddhist monks take their places before prayers during Makha Bucha celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Bangkok on February 8, 2020. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A boy plays under traditional Chinese lanterns decorations at the Thean Hou temple ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur on January 9, 2020. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – An aerial view shows a surfer on his board at the Praia de Cruz beach in Sal Rei on Boa Vista island, Cape Verde, on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

HONG KONG, CHINA – JUNE 18: A visitor wearing protective face mask sits on a ride at Walt Disney Co.’s Disneyland Resort on June 18, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)



These photos not only show the natural and human-made beauty of our world, but they can also give us a glimpse of other people and cultures and the beauty within the human race.

Thousands of amazing images cross our computer screens each year, and in this space we share our favorites from 2020.

So when you’re keen to see another beautiful part of the world like Arizona’s Horseshoe Bend, the Louvre in Paris, or England’s Windsor Castle, return here for inspiration.