NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can visit the land of Far Far Away when you visit Vignettes Cocktail Bar in North Kansas City.

The bar transformed into Shrek’s swamp for a month-long pop-up experience.

Once inside, guests can choose from Shrek-themed cocktails, like Not My Gumdrop Buttons, Prince Charming’s Kiss and Shrek’s Swamp Water.

Owner Edward Schmalz said ogre’s are like onions, they have layers.

“I think for a lot of us growing up and watching Shrek, it was the deviation on the traditional fairy tale. It was for the first time, when there was this happily ever after story that was not about prince charming, but about a big, relatively ugly green ogre, who finds love and happiness and has this great misadventure and I think that really speaks to a lot of us,” he said.

The bar has live music every weekend in addition to karaoke, trivia and game nights during the week.

Shrek’s swamp is open until Sept. 10. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make reservations here.