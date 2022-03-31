INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — “The Miracle Worker” is coming to Independence, Missouri.

The play tells the story about Helen Keller’s journey to communicate despite being blind and deaf. This production includes not only a visually impaired actress but a service dog as well.

For the cast and crew of the show opening night is less than 24 hours away. They say it’s been incredibly meaningful to tell this story and they hope it educates others about not only deaf-blindness, but empathy and empowerment for those with disabilities.

Helen Keller’s life was full of silence and darkness. For her family and others in her life it would have been easy to give up on her, but they didn’t.

Lynnae Andersen plays Anne Sullivan in the production who was Keller’s inspiring teacher who also lost her ability to see.

“Helen Keller was a brilliant person that if Annie hadn’t had the courage to challenge the Keller’s and even society’s idea of educating we would have never had the impact of Helen Keller on the world,” Andersen said.

She stars in the production alongside third grader, Abigail Keith as Helen Keller. Her life was during a time where there was little knowledge to educate those who were blind and deaf. Keller went onto become an author, advocate, activist, and lecturer. All things she would never have been able to do without Sullivan’s help.

“You don’t have to have pity for people with disabilities, you just need to show them what they need to do,” Keith said.

People like Brooke Cottrell, 25, who was blind at birth. She’s always dreamed to perform in “The Miracle Worker.”

In school she performed monologues from the show but never had the chance to participate in a production. Her stage debut is Friday night playing one of Sullivan’s students.

“To know that she could communicate to know that she found a way made me feel so much better thinking I can find a way to adapt, I can go on with my life and do what I need to do even though I can’t see,” Cottrell said.

Cottrell said when she learned about Keller and Sullivan’s stories she knew she could achieve far more than she realized. For many, visual impairments might keep them off the stage but not Cottrell.

“Growing up I looked up to Annie Sullivan and Helen Keller both very strong prominent blind females that definitely inspired me to follow my dreams and be strong,” Cottrell said.

For Brooke to learn her lines she couldn’t do it with a traditional script. She had her grandmother read the lines aloud and she typed them out in Braille to study.

Director, Nancy Eppert, said Cottrell’s performance is inspiring.

“We are all different and we are all alike. That we all need to reach out where it’s uncomfortable and we have to be accepting not only of ourselves but accepting of others,” Eppert said.

“I just keep pushing forward and keep going and strive to be what I want to be regardless of what the societal barriers say I can and can’t do,” Cottrell said. “We are human. We are people and we all share this wonderful planet and I hope they leave this theatre happier and in a better place than when they came.”

“The Miracle Worker” opens Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. It runs Friday through Sunday for two weeks.

Tickets are at a discounted rate to hopefully encourage patrons to come back to the theatre after the pandemic. You can buy tickets to all of their productions online here. Tickets are $12 for adults and $11 for children.

All performances will be held at the Roger T. Sermon Community Center at 201 N Dodgion Street in Independence, Missouri.