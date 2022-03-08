KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A visually impaired Kansas City artist said her trailer was stolen.

It happened in downtown Kansas City, Misouri late last month. Despite this setback she said she’s looking forward to creating new artwork.

One of Katheryn Krouse’s new art pieces you can actually check out yourself. It’s one of more than 100 hearts that will be displayed around the city in the coming days. Krause says despite the loss of her trailer she’s ready to get things replaced and get back to art shows this spring.

Each dab of paint and stroke of her brush, Krause sees the world differently.

“I like to work with a lot of texture I like to work with a lot of vibrant color palates,” Krause said. “Sea turtles are actually my spirit animal. They’re so majestic and they’re survivors.”

Twelve years ago the artist found out se was losing her sight.

“I like to paint how I see the world with my changing vision and a lot of that is Kansas City,” Krause said.

She was diagnosed with Stargardt’s Disease. It makes light and dark look differently and her peripheral vision is better than what is right in front of her.

“It was kind of scary to see those changes progress in a very short period of time,” Krause said.

She can’t drive and works as a full time artist. Krause uses her trailer to show her art at festivals and conventions.

“One day it just wasn’t there,” Krause said.

She stores her trailer across the street in a gated garage. Krause keeps a boot on the trailer and usually has it blocked, but one day it was gone.

“I’m sure they were really disappointed when they opened it up and found out it was just a bunch of tarps and tents,” Krause said.

She says the loss of her trailer is a setback and a hard lesson. Thanks to family, friends and clients she’s making the money back for a new trailer and gear.

“I am so touched by everyone who’s been so generous,” Krause said.

Police tell her se will have to wait and see if it’s ever found, and while it would be easy to be discouraged that’s not her style.

“For the next few months I bet I paint thirteen fourteen hours a day,” Krause said. “Coming out of the pandemic I think that the potential for these spring shows could be incredible.”

There is a Gofundme to help Krause get a new trailer and the gear she lost.

If you are interested in checking out her heart in person soon it will be at the Price Chopper in Liberty before it’s auctioned off for charity.