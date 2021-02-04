‘Voice of the Chiefs’ Mitch Holthus shares keys to winning Super Bowl LV — but it’s not about the game

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Mitch Holthus has been the “voice of the Kansas City Chiefs” for decades. He’s been with the team through highs and lows, for Patrick Mahomes’ first start, and in 2020, called the team’s first Super Bowl Championship in 50 years.

On Thursday, Holthus talked about his keys to winning the Super Bowl on Sunday. This time, his analysis had nothing to do with the game inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Holthus shared his four key W’s for winning during a Facebook Live with doctors at the University of Kansas Hospital.

“Wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and my fourth is win the Super Bowl,” Holthus said.

It’s the same message he used in a PSA for the Kansas Hospital Association.

Health leaders and Holthus say it’s also the same message that will help us win against COVID-19.

They know that football fans want to have big parties to watch the Super Bowl, but said it’s not something that’s possible right now.

“They want to get together like they have in years past for huge Super Bowl celebrations and parades and watch parties and this year that’s going to have to be restricted. We just have to be disciplined there,” Holthus said.

He explained what it’s been like for the team over the past months. Holthus said the Chiefs have been disciplined every day to be able to be this successful and make the dream of repeating as champions possible.

“There’s been a daily pressure. The daily testing, the daily discipline that’s required to stay away from family. It’s been an abnormal, unusual year,” Holthus said. “This team and the coaches and the staff has had to make daily, daily decisions to be disciplined and do it within a pressure that’s don’t be the one.”

Health experts say the same goes for the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom: Don’t be the one to have the discipline slip as they work to keep COVID-19 from spreading and vaccinate as many people against the virus as possible.

“We can still experience life. The blessings that we’ve been given in our country and our region, they have special circumstances,” Holthus said.

He hopes those special circumstances will bring another Super Bowl win home to Kansas City.