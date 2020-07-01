Volunteers canvass KC apartment complex, searching for clues in 4-year-old’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community activists and volunteers are joining together to help find any clues that could lead police to the person who shot and killed a Kansas City 4-year old.

Legend Taliferro was killed after someone fired shots into his apartment home as he slept Monday morning.

“This is the third time in Kansas City within the last past three years a child has been shot while sleeping in their bed. We can’t keep doing this. We can’t,” said Tony Caldwell, organizer and director at Justice & Dignity Center.

Volunteers from various organizations went door to door, passing out flyers and speaking to neighbors in an attempt to get information that could help identify the killer.

“A senseless incident took a 4-year-old’s life, a 4-year-old’s future, his family’s future. His life can never be brought back, and it can never be repaid. Justice has to be brought to the family,” volunteer Jaron Greathouse said.

The group said they received a lot of good information that they’re handing over to police for the investigation.

Police also attended the canvassing event, they said, to show support.

“I feel like small little positive interactions like this can build bigger bonds with community and police and stuff and just help people understand we are here to help them. That’s our true mission. That’s my true mission. That’s why I got into it,” Officer Alex Saragusa said.

Police said they’re investigating a dozen tips sent into the TIPS Hotline.

If you know anything, call 816-474-TIPS. You can be eligible for up to $25,000 reward with information leading to an arrest.