KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County is hosting a playground building event this week.

More than 200 volunteers signed up to help with the prep work and installation for the kid designed playground at Parkwood Park.

They’ll move a lot of mulch and saw a lot of wood for the first two days.

On Thursday, they’ll have a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate at 2:30 p.m. The time is subject to change based on project completion.

Volunteers working on new playground at Parkwood Park in Kansas City, Kansas. (FOX4 Photo)

Organizers say it’s fun to be part of a project that brings the community together.

“It’s really a fun, community driven project,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Shaya Locket. “The playground is designed by kids in the community. A couple months ago, we had a community day where kids came out and told us what they wanted in their playground. You’ll see that in the actual design of the playground.”

The new playground will be finished and ready for neighborhood kids on Thursday.