Volunteers search Prairie Village neighborhood where missing man was last seen

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — More than 150 people joined the search for a missing Prairie Village man Wednesday afternoon.

22-year-old McGuire Thomas has autism and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon near his home at 86th and Nall Avenue.

Volunteers form a large search party to look for McGuire.

Meeting point: Hillcrest Church, off Nall Ave. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/SzWlUMClRH — Regan Porter Fox4 KC (@ReganPorterTV) November 10, 2021

The search is focused on that area, and police warned that homeowners may see strangers on their property who are part of the search.

Police said traffic cameras show Thomas walking eastbound on Somerset from Nall at 11:25 a.m. They said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue lining. He also wore charcoal colored pants with dark colored shoes.

Thomas is 5’9″ tall and weighs 220 pounds. His parents said Thomas is low-functioning and mostly non-verbal due to autism. They warn he may be physical if a stranger approaches him.

Police ask that you call officers if you’ve seen Thomas recently, or have any information of where he may have been in the past 24 hours. Officers can be reached at 913-642-5151.