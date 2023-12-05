KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Times are tough nowadays, with the downturn in our national economy presenting problems for families across the United States.

That’s why metro Kansas City nonprofits say they need volunteers now more than ever. Tuesday is International Volunteer Day, and many kinds souls are spending it helping others in their communities.

The United Nations started this effort in 1985. The theme for 2023’s edition is “the Power of Collective Action,’ which asks what the world might be like if all eight billion people gave their time to others.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of 50 people representing Kansas City-based Sosland Publishing spent several hours helping sort donated clothing at KCK’s Avenue of Life.

The garments they sorted will be given away to people in need on Wednesday morning. Leaders at this non-profit say needs are high right now, and once those items are given away, more will be needed at once.

“It’s a fun out-of-work activity we get to do together,” Kimberlie Clyma, one of the group’s volunteers, said.

“You feel better giving back a little of your time. In the United Way’s case, we give a little money out of our paychecks and it feel good to give back to the people who are in need in our community.”

The United Way of Greater Kansas City says troubles with our economy are driving needs to a concerning level. Nora Freyman, a spokesperson for that nonprofit, said cash contributions are appreciated, but real impact is made when people give of themselves. Freyman said the United Way filled all 150 of its volunteer slots on International Volunteer Day.

“It really makes a difference when volunteers come out and donate their time, not just their financial efforts they can give, but it really makes a difference when you come out and give your time as well,” Freyman said.

Avenue of Life provides meals to people in need every Wednesday. The group targets homelessness among students in the Kansas City metro. Learn more about their volunteer campaigns at their website.