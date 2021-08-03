Vote now: Kansas City, Kansas is a finalist for $25,000 grant to build new dog park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The community wants to build a new off-leash dog park in the metro, but it needs your vote to make it a reality.

Kansas City, Kansas is one of 30 finalists, for a $25,000 “Bark for Your Park” grant. The grant is made possible through a pet supply company called PetSafe, based in Tennessee.

According to its application, the Parks and Recreation Department for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County said it only has one enclosed dog park in all of Kansas City, Kansas. The application also pointed out that a city of its size needs more dog parks.

If KCK is awarded the grant, the city plans to build the off-leash dog park at Fisher Park, near Fisher Street and Lake Avenue.

PetSafe says it donated more than $1.5 million over the past decade to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States.

Voting is open through Aug. 31, 2021. Anyone over the age of 18 who lives within the U.S. can vote once a day, every day at barkforyourpark.com.

The five communities with the highest votes at the end of August will receive $25,000 to build a new dog park. The list of finalists for the $25,000 prize is below.

Binghamton, NY

Carbondale, IL

Churubusco, IN

Clovis, NM

Creston, IA

Dell Rapids, SD

Detroit

Diamondhead, MS

Ebensburg, PA

Hancock, MI

Houma, LA

Kansas City, KS

LeClaire, IA

Marianna, FL

Milwaukee

Morrison, IL

Natchitoches, LA

Newport, NH

Smithfield, RI

South Fayette, PA