Voters could repeal ‘outdated’ Johnson County law requiring bars to hit food sales requirement

LENEXA, Kan. — In just over three weeks, voters will make a decision that will have a huge impact on bars and breweries in Johnson County, Kansas.

They’ll have a chance to repeal a law that requires places serving alcohol to have food make up 30% of their sales.

Emily Mobley is the co-owner of Limitless Brewing in Lenexa, Kansas. It just opened two years ago and immediately noticed a challenge with meeting that 30% requirement.

Right now, that’s the law in Johnson County.

“People are stopping here after work to have a beer with their buddies,” Mobley said. “They’re stopping on a Friday night on their way home from work. They’re just stopping in here to relax and have a beer. They’re not coming in here to eat a meal.”

Because of that, Mobley said it’s a struggle to stay open to meet the 30%.

Mobley solved the problem by having food trucks outside. But to stay in compliance with the law, she had to have their sales on her books.

“It’s actually going to be a boost to us and to the food trucks that come out,” Mobley said. “They’ll be able to be tipped directly. They’ll be able to pay their own taxes. Right now we’re doing that.”

Kansas’ liquor-by-the-drink law has been in place since 1986, but individual counties can remove the 30% requirement by popular vote.

Johnson County would be the last metro county in Kansas to get rid of it.

“It is an outdated law, and I’m looking forward to seeing it overturned,” said Mike Brown, the vice-chairman of the Board of County Commissioners.

They voted unanimously to get this on the ballot.

“It made sense to us after having checked with law enforcement through our sheriff’s office, through our local law enforcement, checking with local jurisdictions, including cities. We found little or no objection to it,” Brown said.