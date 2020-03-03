Voters have big decision ahead of Missouri primary next Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- This year there have been more than a dozen presidential hopefuls with an eye on the White House.

It seems like each week that list shrinks. That's an issue for some Missourians who have already voted and turned in their absentee ballots.

The list of Democratic candidates could look a lot different after Super Tuesday's results. Voters in the 'Show Me State' won't cast their ballots until next week.

"I think we're going to be in for a long race for deciding who our eventual nominee is. So Missouri is one more step in that process," Jackson County Democratic Committee Executive Director Geoff Gerling said.

So far this week, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer have all dropped out of the race. But some absentee voters in Missouri have already sent in their ballots.

That means they may have voted for a candidate who is no longer in the presidential race.

"Certification for candidates ends on December 31. Then we start absentee voting six weeks before the election. So there's really no way to account for people who drop out," Jackson Coounty Board of Election Commissioners Director Corey Dillon said.

While some of the absentee ballots may affect the outcome. The Jackson County Democratic Committee just wants the strongest candidate.

"Having a strong alternative that can also lift up other Democrats, up and down the ballot. The state of Missouri is going to be a huge factor," Gerling added.

The majority of voters in Missouri are not eligible to vote by absentee ballot. You are allowed to cast a ballot before election day if you fall into one of six categories.

Absentee voters must provide one of the following reasons for voting absentee:

Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote; Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability; Religious belief or practice; Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place; Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained. Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.