Votes needed to help Sluggerrr repeat as champion in the ‘Mascot Madness Tournament’

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: The Kansas City Royals mascot, Sluggerrr, tries to sell cut-out food to cut-out fans during the 3rd inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your team may be out of the big dance, but a Kansas City mascot remains in the running for his own kind of title.

Sluggerrr, the mascot for the Kansas City Royals, asked for fan support and votes in the first round of the Mascot Madness tournament. The lion won the event last year.

Sluggerrr is up against Benny the Bull, the mascot for the Chicago Bulls, this round, and it’s going to be a battle to the finish.

Voting is underway on Facebook. Follow the instructions above the picture of Sluggerrr to vote.

Mascot Games is hosting the online tournament against this year. It normally hosts dozens of professional mascots to an in-person competition. The Mascot Games were canceled for a second year because of coronaviruses concerns.