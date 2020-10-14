Voting at Arrowhead: Everything you need to know about who, when and how

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have announced more details about voting at Arrowhead, including who can vote, when voting will take place and how best to do it.

Only residents of the parts of Kansas City that fall within Jackson County will be able to vote at the stadium, according to a statement from the team. Voters with KC addresses in other counties will not be eligible.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day. Polls will then close at 7 p.m. Anyone waiting in line at that point will be allowed to remain to cast their ballot. New arrivals will be turned away.

Those planning to vote at Arrowhead should park in Lot M between the NFL stadium and Kauffman Stadium. Voters will then use the Founder’s Plaza entrance.

Those who don’t drive still have the ability to make it out to the stadium. Express buses will be running from the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority stop at 12th and Charlotte throughout the day.

Voters should bring an acceptable form of ID for voting in Missouri, which includes a Missouri driver or non-driver license, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID, voter ID card, a recent bank statement, utility bill, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing their name and address, according to the statement.

See more information on valid identification on the Missouri Secretary of State website.

Masks or other face coverings must be worn at all times throughout the voting process, including waiting in line, according to the statement. There will also be social distancing signage.

All Kansas City, Missouri, voters who cast a ballot at Arrowhead Stadium will receive a Chiefs-branded “I Voted” sticker.

“One of the things that our players have been very passionate about for the past few months has been voter education,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We look forward to welcoming voters to Arrowhead Stadium to engage in this important civic duty.”