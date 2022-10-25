WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As Election Day draws closer and early voting is underway in the state of Kansas, voting equipment will soon undergo testing.

A news release from the Secretary of State’s office says tabulators must be successfully tested before they can be used to count any ballots in the Nov. 8 general election.

Proper and improper ballots are run through the machines during the testing to make sure the counting is accurate. Kansas law requires tabulating equipment to be tested before and after each election, a process called “logic and accuracy testing.”

In August 2022, a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the “Value Them Both” amendment in Kansas. The recounts were done across the state by hand.

There were some slight changes during the recount, but it did not change the outcome of the races.

Logic and accuracy testing is open to the public. Anyone who wants to watch the testing is encouraged to contact their local county election office for more information.