JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nearly $2 billion in COVID-19 relief money is on the way to Missouri schools after many districts were concerned they wouldn’t receive it.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed the emergency supplemental budget Thursday to release the funds.

The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan that Congress passed a year ago. The federal government approved $1.95 billion for Missouri schools, and the U.S. Department of Education released all of the state’s funds in October.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has until March 24 to award funding to school districts, but didn’t get the approval to do so until Parson signed the supplemental budget bill.

Missouri is one of the last states in the country to distribute the money.

Among many other districts, Hickman Mills is expecting about $26.8 million, and Kansas City Public Schools is anticipating about $64 million.

Districts said the millions of dollars will be used on pay raises, supplies, after-school programs, and a number of other things.

