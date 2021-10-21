Waiting creates anxiety as Jackson County jurors deliberate years-old murder trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After seven hours of discussion, jury deliberations continue in the second day in the murder trial of Jason Cook.

Cook is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Cameron Douglas in January of 2019.

A trial delayed over and over for years but finally went in front of a jury this week.

FOX4 previously documented the victim’s family, speaking out over what they believe were unnecessary and constant court delays.

“Healing hasn’t really started the way it could be. Faith has driven us also to this point. Cameron deserves justice,” said the victim’s father, Bishop Frank Douglas Jr.

Exhausted and overwhelmed is how Douglas describes the state of family members attending the trial.

For the Douglas family, adding another day to the tally of 1,006 days they’ve waited for closure and since their loved one was killed.

Cook’s attorney maintains his client shot in self-defense and the pair did not know each other.

A parking lot dispute and moments before and after the shooting was captured on surveillance video which was shown to jurors and the families for the first time in court.

“Your brain will fill in the blanks, so now the blanks have literally been filled in,” Douglas said. “My son didn’t deserve to be killed, he didn’t deserve to be murdered, and I will stand on that. There has been justice in these courts and we are praying to God that those jurors do what is justice.”

If found guilty, Cook could face anywhere between two years and life in prison.

The jury is deciding on the self-defense claim of not guilty, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter or second-degree murder.