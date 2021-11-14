Waiting for Whataburger? Not anymore — It’s time for opening Day!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The lights are on and the menu board is up, and before you know it, the doors at Whataburger will finally be open.

Whataburger has been the talk of Lee’s Summit since it was first announced it would get the popular Texas fast food chain.

“We are so excited because my husband is actually from Texas and when we first moved to Missouri he was not happy they didn’t have a Whataburger here,” Whataburger fan Angela Torres said.

This is a dream come true for many fans of the restaurant and Texans who have moved to the KC area.

“He’s been counting down the days, he’s been driving by it, like every day to see if it’s open yet,” Torres said.

And other community members are excited to give it a try for the first time.

“I’m just excited about it. We’ve never had Whataburger before,” Lori Ashley said.

But thanks to Patrick Mahomes and his love for Whataburger people throughout the metro will be able to try the famous “Whataburger Ketchup.”

The Kansas City area will have about a dozen locations opening in the next few months.



The city expects more traffic around the restaurant for the first several days it is open.

“I’ll probably be avoiding at that point but I want to try it sometime soon, when the lines are shorter,” Angie Wishne said.

But for now, Whataburger fans are giving Patrick Mahomes a big thank you for bringing the restaurant here.

“I’m beyond thankful for Mahomes for bringing it here. This whole thing has been a miracle because he has a piece of home here in Missouri,” Torres said.

Whataburger is currently hiring in the Kansas City metro. The company said it plans to have more than 400 employees here by the end of 2021. It hopes to hire 1,000 additional employees in 2022.