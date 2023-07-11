OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Housing Authority (JCHA) is opening up a waitlist for county residents who may need help paying their rent.

Starting Tuesday, July 11, the JCHA will begin accepting online applications for the county’s Housing Choice Voucher program.

The program helps residents pay rent so they can live in a safe home.

Preference will be given to people who already live and work in Johnson County, as well as domestic violence survivors and applicants who are elderly or have disabilities.

To apply for the voucher program, applicants must provide an active email address, mailing address, social security number and date of birth. Proof of income will not be required until the applicant reaches the top of the waiting list.

All applications must be submitted online, no applications will be accepted at the JCHA office. JCHA officials say no fees are associated with the application. Any website that requests applicants pay a fee to apply for the voucher program should be reported to the Housing Authority.

Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. JCHA will place the first 1,000 applications on the waiting list. Residents can apply for a spot on the waitlist here.