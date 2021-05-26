Waldo Heights apartment fire ruled as arson, ATF says; $10K reward offered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five months later, officials have determined a massive Waldo apartment fire was intentionally set.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City Police Department announced Wednesday that the Dec. 28 fire at Waldo Heights Apartments was arson. Officials said the fire stemmed from the third floor of the building just before the fire was reported to authorities around 7 p.m.

The ATF said the massive blaze caused an estimated $2.5 million in damages to the building, and dozens of residents were displaced. No one died, but several residents were injured when they jumped from the third floor to avoid the fire.

Along with digging through the building to collect evidence on the cause, investigators held nearly 100 interviews with residents, firefighters, witnesses, 911 callers, and apartment staff along with reviewing video from witnesses and security cameras.

The ATF and KCPD are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for setting the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, via email at ATFtips@atf.gov or on the ATF’s website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting ATFKC to 63975.

