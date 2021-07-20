Waldo man, fed up with giant sinkhole, decides to throw “pool” party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Waldo man was so fed up with a massive sinkhole that opened up in his neighborhood that he decided to throw a “pool” party, complete with a swim trunks and a cool drink.

Bradley Walsh snapped a picture of a new neighborhood “pool” near W. 74th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and posted it in a Waldo neighborhood Facebook page.

The picture shows yellow caution tape surrounding a severely damaged street. The broken pavement is submerged in standing water.

Walsh tells FOX4 he was trying to poke fun at an unfortunate situation.

“I got my Adirondack chair and just kinda put it up there and grabbed a Leinenkugel’s shandy and just relaxed in my bathing suit for a few minutes and tried to get some neighbors to join me, but nobody wanted to come to the party.”

FOX4 has reached out to the city about the sinkhole.