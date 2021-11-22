Walgreens to build $30M high-tech center in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walgreens has picked the Kansas City area for a new $30 million high-tech, micro-fulfillment center, according to the Kansas City Area Development Council.

The new center is expected to create 200 jobs and more than $8 million in payroll. The jobs will include a mix of pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions, as well as maintenance technician, function lead and other operational roles.

Walgreens will invest in Liberty, Missouri, with the development of a new 65,000-plus-square-foot micro-fulfillment facility at the Liberty Commerce Center, which will open in Fall 2022.

It is one of nine facilities planned to operate across the nation by the end of 2022.

The micro-fulfillment model implemented in the new facility is expected to increase the speed in which product is delivered to retail stores, to lockers for pick-up and directly to customer homes.