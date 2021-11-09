Walk-in vaccine clinic at Kansas City Public Library open for ages 5 and up

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library is opening up their walk-in vaccine clinics to anyone aged 5 and older.

In partnership with KC CARE Health Center, free COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at:

  • Plaza Branch – Tuesdays – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Waldo Branch – Wednesdays – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • North-East Branch – Thursdays – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

No registration is required and the clinics will be open as long as supplies last. All library branches will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10 for a staff meeting.

The library is also offering booster shots to all groups that qualify.

