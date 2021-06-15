Walk-up COVID vaccination clinics available at Juneteenth, Edgerton Frontier Days celebrations

LENEXA, Kan. —In an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environmental (JCDHE) will host free vaccination clinics at community events throughout the week.

Tuesday health officials kicked off vaccination efforts at the Lenexa Farmers Market.

Dawn Mangan, a public health nurse working at the clinic, said one person was vaccinated during the event. Mangan said the vaccination teams are hoping being at public events will make it easier to reach people who haven’t been vaccinated.

“We are doing multiple events throughout the community. [We are] just trying to reach as many people as possible that may have interest in getting vaccinated for COVID-19; may have questions about the vaccine or COVID-19 in general,” Mangan said. “We are just trying to reach as many people as we can.”

Mangan said during the first clinic JCDHE offered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to adults over 18 years old. She said the health department will be offering various vaccines at future community events to make it more accessible to adults and teens.

According to JCDHE, 46% of eligible people in Johnson County have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Health officials say roughly 53% of eligible county residents have been partially vaccinated. You can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and how to make an appointment here.

Future vaccine events

Thursday, June 17, from 4p.m- 6 p.m. at the Mission Southside, 514 S. Kansas Ave., Olathe.

Friday, June 18, from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Edgerton Frontier Days.

Saturday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Thompson Park Carriage House, 8045 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park.

Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. during the Juneteenth Festival, at Franklin Park in Prairie Village.

