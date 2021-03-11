‘Wall of water’: Forecasted downpours prompt Flood Watch for Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mother Nature is responding to recent dry conditions with a deluge of rain heading for the metro this weekend.

“The nuisance weather, it returns Friday, Saturday, into Sunday,” FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith said on FOX4 News at 9 a.m.

The weather team is tracking a major system coming in from the west. Precipitation will blow in on March 12, primarily saturating the south side of Kansas City and the surrounding metro. Then comes Sunday.

“Notice the wall of water out to our west,” Michelle said as she pointed to a thick band of yellow bulldozing straight for Kansas City. This is going to be pulling in our direction mid-morning Sunday throughout the day.”

She said a Flood Watch begins on Friday morning and lasts through Sunday evening. The area could see 2-4 inches of rainfall.

Flooding can cause major damage to property and can be deadly in some circumstances. Even 6 inches of fast-moving water is enough to knock a person off their feet.

People who encounter flood waters, either on foot or in a vehicle, should avoid entering. Turn around, don’t drown!

