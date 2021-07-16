Walls of Love nonprofit helps deliver supplies to Kansas Citians in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group dedicated to helping the homeless erected a wall of love on the city’s east side.

Friday, volunteers packed a chain link fence near E. 25th Street and Indiana Avenue with plastic bags filled with toiletries, personal hygiene items, children’s toys and snacks.

Walls of Love is a charity that was founded in Cleveland, Ohio in 2018 by Holly Jackson.

She decided to give back after her own experience being homeless while pregnant.

“One of the things that I do with the walls is try to educate people,” she said. “There’s a lot of misconceptions that people who are homeless or people who are in need are drug addicts or alcoholics or they’re irresponsible with their money. Those are all wrong. The biggest demographic that needs help are veterans, people that have signed a blank check to take care of all of us and our freedom”

Jackson said she hopes that the pandemic will bring more understanding for people who are in need of housing.

“The pandemic has taught us all that we’re only one pandemic or one major crisis away from everybody being in the same situation, so it’s really important for us to learn to be less judgmental and put more love and kindness out into the community.”

So far, 990 Walls of Love have been erected in 20 different states. You can learn more about the project here.